HPD: 16-year-old shot multiple times at SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON — A teenage boy was shot multiple times at a southwest Houston apartment complex Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the Villages at Meyerland Apartments in the 8900 block of Chimney Rock Road around midnight in response to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

According to investigators, the teen is not cooperating with police.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

