HPD honors Hurricane Harvey heroes during awards ceremony

HOUSTON — To protect, serve and honor.

"Wow! This is proof of all the great work we are doing here in the City of Houston," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

The Houston Police Department honored nearly 300 recipients, or heroes, in a commencement style awards ceremony.

The ceremony recognized police officers and civilians who went above and beyond the call of duty in 2017, especially during Hurricane Harvey.

Megan Bell is one of two recipients of the Humanitarian Service Award, highlighting her efforts with the American Red Cross.

Bell put boots on the ground in Houston after witnessing the devastation of Harvey from her living room in San Diego, California.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo paid a special tribute to hero canine ifficer Rony, who was put down this week after a chase scene in northeast Houston. Rony was a member of HPD for seven years.