In wake of Florida high school massacre, some Parkland students become targets of conspiracy theorists’ smear campaign

PARKLAND, Florida - The tragic deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school a week ago has given birth to activism among the student survivors.

"I was a witness to this," David Hogg said.

Hogg has become a strong voice in the wake of the mass shooting in Parkland, making the 17-year-old a familiar face campaigning for stricter gun laws. His visibility has also made him the focus of a smear campaign among conspiracy theorists saying the teens aren't really students, claiming they're really crisis actors, paid to promote their platform.

"These people saying this is absolutely disturbing and I'm not an actor in any sense, way, shape or form," said Hogg.

"No one is paying us to do this. We want to do this because we love our city and our school so much," said Lizzie Eaton, another Stoneman Douglas student. "We just want to make a difference."

TruePundit.com says if Hogg knew the shooter would snap, as he professes, he should have told his own dad.

"Oh but wait," the article says, "his father was in the FBI. It would not have mattered anyway."

@thomas paine re-tweeted the entire True Pundit article and Donald Trump, Jr. "liked" it.

Hogg said, "It's unbelievable to me that these people are even saying this and the fact that Donald Trump, Jr. liked that post is disgusting to me."

Florida State Rep. Shawn Harris' aide e-mailed a Florida journalist to perpetuate the actor theory. Now that aide is looking for a job. Harris canned Benjamin Kelly, saying he's "appalled" and "strongly denounces" his former district secretary's comments about the students.

Senator Marco Rubio has a harsh Twitter message, too: "Claiming some of the students are actors is the work of a disgusting group of idiots with no sense of decency."

"I'm just so sorry that these people have lost their faith in America because I know I certainly haven't."

There's a difference between acting and activism.

