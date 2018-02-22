Little league baseball team trolled for gun raffle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSOURI— A youth baseball team in is getting national attention for raffling an AR-15 to raise money.

It's the same type of semi-automatic weapon that was used to mow down 17 people at a high school in Florida.

Many in the town of Neosho, Missouri are coming to the team's defense, including the Mayor Ben Baker.

The team’s coach insists the raffle was organized before the Florida school massacre and is essential to the teams existence.

So despite onlookers crying, "foul!" this Missouri town says "fair play" and "game on."