Lyft becomes official rideshare partner for Houston Rodeo 2018

HOUSTON— The rideshare app LYFT has been named the official partner of the Houston Rodeo for 2018.

"They're going to have on all of their technology, first in, first out, so the line should move very efficiently. In other words, when someone hails a ride in that green lot, the car that's there is available to them, instead of waiting for a driver that could be up to a mile away," President and CEO of the Houston Rodeo, Joel Cowley said.

But the partnership doesn't mean other rideshare options like Uber will be out of the mix.

Lyft's signature hot pink and white colors can be seen splashed across the designated pick-up and drop-off areas in the Green lot, located west of the stadium.

If your driver can't seem to find the way to NRG, just follow the hot pink cones.

Rodeo officials expect Lyft's partnership to help ease traffic congestion significantly.

As an extra added bonus, riders can munch on some free popcorn and receive complimentary boot shines from Cavendar's Boot City while they wait. However, this will only be available during Garth Brooks' performances and the World Championship Bar-B-Que contest from 3-5 PM on weekends and from 6-8 PM on weekdays.

Lyft will also surprise 400 riders on-site with general admission tickets to the BBQ contest.