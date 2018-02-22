NewsFix in Space: Mars rover makes history, ISS latest and will this black hole swallow our galaxy?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — NASA's popular Mars Curiosity Rover has sent back a new selfie from the red planet. The image shows the rover's "head" peeking above the dusty martian surface.

Who needs postcards when you've got a rover like this?

Curiosity landed on Mars on August 6, 2012 at Gale Crater after surviving the much-publicized "seven minutes of terror" descent to the surface. (We could try to describe it, but you really should just watch the video.)

The rover was sent to Mars on a 23-month mission to hunt evidence that Mars could have supported microbial life in the distant past. But NASA said the spacecraft knocked that job out in 8 months -- collecting a rock sample that showed ancient Mars could have supported microbes.

Since Curiosity still was in great shape, NASA gave it more work extending the mission and sent Curiosity into overtime to continue drilling samples of the surface and to monitor the environment.

Curiosity may be getting some company soon. The new Mars InSight lander passed what NASA called a key test on Tuesday -- stretching out its solar panels. The panels will power the probe for at least two Earth years while it studies Mars' deep interior to help scientists understand how rocky planets evolved. (InSight's full name is Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport.)

The launch window for InSight opens May 5, 2018, at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. If it goes up that day, InSight would land on November 26, 2018, NASA says.

Go to infinity and beyond in this latest NewsFix in Space.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.