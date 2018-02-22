Sexual harassment allegations hit Mavs hard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS (KDAF)— Sports Illustrated dropped a bombshell on the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. An investigative article published by the mag alleges a culture of harassment inside the Mavs front office.

According to the piece, multiple women accuse the team’s former CEO, Terdema Ussery, of sexual harassment, from inappropriate verbal propositions to unwanted touching, and that the organization did nothing about their complaints.

The article also puts a spotlight on the team’s beat writer, Earl Sneed, who was charged with domestic violence during the 2010 season, but kept his job and then allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and fellow Mavs employee in 2014.

The team fired him Tuesday just before the report broke.

In a statement the team said “The Mavericks organization takes these allegations extremely seriously. Yesterday we notified the league office and immediately hired outside counsel to conduct a thorough and independent investigation.”

We caught up with Mayor Mike Rawlings and got his take on the news.

“I read it this morning, I haven’t talked to Mark about it yet and I’m probably going to hold off comments until I understand it,” said Mayor Rawlings. “I don’t react to stories, I react to facts and I need to kind of look into that, but obviously the initial comments are concerning to me like they were concerning to Mark.”

But how much did Cuban know about his former CEO and his beat writer? Is this story done or just the tip of the iceberg? One thing is for certain, in a season where wins have been a scarcity for the Mavs, this is the most devastating blow by far, and one that puts basketball on the back burner.