× Shelter in place lifted for C.E. King High School

SHELDON, Texas — Sheldon ISD administrators issued a shelter in place for C.E. King High School after a threat was reported.

According to reports, the school was put on lockdown at 9:50 a.m. and law enforcement was sent to the campus.

The school released a message that read in part:

“This morning, we received information regarding a threat that was made on social media against C.E. King High School. School administrators immediately put the school in shelter in place. We are currently conducting a compliance check and law enforcement is on campus to assist and investigate. Please know that all students are safe. The safety of our students is our top priority and we will ensure those responsible will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.” The Shelter in place was lifted at 10:20 a.m.

More Local Headlines

Brazoria County woman convicted in sex trafficking conspiracy involving minors; provided food, drugs, condoms to girls

Pasadena high school student suspended for suspected drug use returns to school with a rare medical diagnosis

Court sentences man to 30 years in gas station shooting of local rapper ‘Mr. 3-2’

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.