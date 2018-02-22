Sugar Land killer, Bart Whitaker, to be executed tonight unless Gov. Abbott intervenes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Minutes are ticking away for convicted death row member, Thomas Bart Whitaker of Sugar Land, who's set to be executed at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles opened the door for Whitaker to be spared with its rare decision.

"Recommendation for clemency," the Board unanimously voted.

The convict's father, Kent Whitaker, pleaded for his son's sentence to be commuted to life in prison.

Thursday morning, Whitaker's father traveled to the state prison in Huntsville to say a final goodbye not knowing if his son would be executed or spared at the last minute.

The governor has had a heavy burden having to decide the fate of one man's life while also weighing the demands of justice rendered by a 12-member jury.

With the state parole board putting Whitaker's fate in the governor's hands, there have been no easy decisions to make.

Whitaker was convicted of a bizarre 2003 murder plot in which he masterminded the attack of his whole family his mother and brother being killed.

Despite being a victim of his son's horrific crime, Kent Whitaker forgave his son and asked officials to spare him.

But the governor has been concerned about the future implications of this case— beyond a father's forgiveness.

Now it looks like after 48 hours of reviewing all the facts and evidence, making no decision says plenty.