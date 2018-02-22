Video captures cop saving pig from oncoming traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — A now viral video captures a Dallas County Sheriff's Deputy rescuing a pig tied to a rope.

"I immediately heard this sound, just like the wildest screech." As his curiosity got the best of him, Isaac Davies hit record on his smartphone. He just had to know what made that sound.

"Turns out, it's a pig, on a rope."

On the other end was a Dallas County sheriff`s deputy trying to hold on to a suspect who was really hoofin' it. "It was the most random thing you could imagine."

Instead of going to market, this little piggy was heading into oncoming traffic. Luckily, the officer managed to grab her in the nick of time.

"I think that they probably don't get enough credit for those types of stories."

Pretty sure there's a joke about cops catching pigs. "Even the officer understood the irony of the situation."

We're just glad this cop had a rope to corral little miss piggy.

