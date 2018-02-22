The New Black Panther Party cuts ties with Quanell X and speaks on behalf of his alleged victims
HOUSTON— The People’s New Black Panther Party held a press conference Thursday to allow the alleged victims of Quanell X to speak out and share their stories.
According to documents, the party held an investigation that led them to believe that Quanell X stole money from multiple citizens.
“Quanell X has been stealing money from the same community he claims to serve,” said the party.
A Facebook page has been created for the victims of Quanell X . The public can visit the page to hear the stories for themselves.