10-year-old Humble boy willing to take bullet for classmates in active shooter situation

HUMBLE, Texas — Brave and courageous are just a few of the words being used to describe a local boy who says he would protect his classmates first in an active shooter situation. His mom's Facebook post about their conversation has gone viral with nearly 350,000 reactions.

“I get that I’m at a young age, but I want the 22 other kids that are in my class to have the life they wanted to have,” Dez said.

“It was a bunch of mixed emotions between being shocked, proud, terrified. And then the reality set in of why am I even having this conversation with my child,” Tanai Benard.

The mother said she asked her 10-year-old son if his school had practiced a lockdown drill in class.

“It made me feel scared because overseas, where we used to live, we never had to practice these. All we had was fire drills and the norm. And then I get back, and it gets thoughts in my mind like I think they must have had a lot of shootings and that’s why they want us to be prepared,” Dezmond “Dez” Floyd said.

Dez told his mom the plan was for the teacher to lock the door, then he and three other boys would push a table against the door and stand in front of the rest of the class at the back of the room.

“My initial thought was why is my child the one that is picked to push the table and he said, ‘they didn’t pick me, I actually volunteered,” Benard said.

His mother is hoping their conversation will turn into a bigger one to help bring about change.

“At some point we need to put our politics aside and actually put our children first,” Benard said.

