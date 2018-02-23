Baytown’s Sterling Municipal Library competes to be best library in the Nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYTOWN, Texas—Just in time for March Madness, Baytown's Sterling Municipal Library is turning more than pages as they compete against the top libraries in the country.

The group "Engaging Local Government Leaders' or E.L.G.L. host the online competition to recognize local leaders in education.

The program urges users to vote for their favorite library in hopes of bringing home the Leslie B. Knope Award, named for Amy Poehler's character on the sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Voting for the semifinals ends at midnight on Friday, February 23rd so if you want to help Baytown bring home the gold click here to vote now!

Check out the video above to see why Sterling Municipal has the best library in the nation!