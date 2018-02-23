Boyfriend arrested, charged months after woman murdered at north Houston apartment

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested an alleged killer after the suspect’s girlfriend was found shot to death inside her apartment nearly five months ago.

John Castillo, 46, is charged with murder following the death of Linda Palomo, 54.

Paloma was found by relatives at the apartment in the 8200 block of Fulton Street around noon on September 17. The victim’s boyfriend was identified as a suspect during the investigation and taken into custody Thursday.

The motive for the killing has not been released.