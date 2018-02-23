Caught on Camera: Coffee barista attacked at knife-point and nearly sexually assaulted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. - A terrifying attack on a coffee barista near Seattle-- and it's all caught on camera!

In the video, the barista makes a coffee for a man just standing outside. Suddenly, the crook climbs right into the building and attacks the young barista, Alex, with a knife!

The Kent Police Department said the thug took the barista out through the window to a nearby alley and tried to sexually assault her. However, cops said a customer's headlights later scared him away.

"There's concerns obviously that he's going to do it again," Det. Melanie Robinson said.

Now a manhunt is on to find the culprit.

"Somebody's gotta know who this guy is," Robinson added.

"Just catch this guy!" Alex said. "Seriously, why do people think they can get away with this kinda stuff? We got his face. He screwed up!"

Now there's a hope to return to business as usual at the Hottie Shots Espresso, which is a sort of 'Hooters' meets 'Starbucks'-style coffee drive thru.

This barista said she's armed with a can of mace, now, too.

But it sure looks like this little shack could use a lot more security, though.

At least, that might just a go a long way toward stopping this guy!

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.