Class Acts: Megan Dodgson shows curling can be fun and competitive— right here in Houston!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Curling is one of the showpiece events at the Winter Olympics, but Megan Dodson doesn't just take the sport seriously every four years. Instead, it's part of her everyday life as an active member of the Curling Club of Houston.

The Friendswood High School sophomore started curling four years ago. While watching the Olympics with her mom, Pam, Megan expressed an interest in the sport. When the family moved from Colorado to Houston, Pam checked to see if curling was an option in the Bayou City and found out about the Curling Club of Houston. After taking a "Learn to Curl" class, Megan was hooked.

While she admits making the Olympics may be a far off dream, Megan is working on achieving her goal of competing at USA Curling's Arena National Championships one day. To learn more about this Class Act, check out the video above!