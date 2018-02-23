Flix Fix: Annihilation, Game Night and Beast of Burden

HOUSTON — Alex Garland wowed the world with his debut film Ex Machina that won an Oscar for best visual effects. He returns four years later with Annihilation starring Natalie Portman. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews that film plus takes a look at new comedy Game Night. Hoping to be this year’s multi-genre hit, Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams star in film that goes from funny to deadly. Daniel Radcliffe also has a new film opening this weekend in theaters and VOD. Beast of Burden continues the Harry Potter stars trend toward violent thrillers. All those reviews reviewed on this week’s Flix Fix.