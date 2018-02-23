Galveston police officer arrested after multiple felony allegations exposed, department says

GALVESTON, Texas — The Galveston Police Department was forced to arrest one of its officers after the suspect was charged with multiple felonies, according to an announcement Friday morning.

The officer has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, misuse of official information and tampering with physical evidence, the department said.

The police department is expected to share more information as the day continues.

