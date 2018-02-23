Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s reassure parents in wake of multiple school threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROSBY, Texas—Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton is making it his mission to reassure parents that the area schools are safe.

Eagleton says that his area school resource officers are highly trained for any situation and wants parents to trust the system.

Many parents have been on guard since the mass school shooting in Parkland Florida that killed 17. According to reports the resource officer at the school froze in the first crucial minutes of the shooting.

There has also been a flood of social media school threats plaguing our own community lately.

But rest assured Eagleton says, our officers are on it. And as always. If you see something say something.