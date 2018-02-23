Houston woman dies from bedbug treatment that heated apartment to nearly 140 degrees, family claims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The family of a Houston woman who died last July has filed a wrongful death lawsuit that claims her death happened after the alleged victim's apartment was treated for bed bugs.

According to relatives, the Laurel Point Senior Apartments and Certified Termite and Pest Control fail to use a treatment safe for seniors and failed to tell Elizabeth and William Ashbaugh the home wasn't safe to go back to after a technique was used that raised the temperature of the their apartment to nearly 140 degrees.

The suit alleges the Ashbaughs began to lose consciousness shortly after returning home and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Elizabeth died of hypothermia the same night.

NewsFix reached out to Laurel Point and CTPC and neither were available for comment.

