Local woman on the run after man found dead in southwest Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON — Local law enforcement agencies are searching for a woman accused of shooting and killing a 59-year-old man Thursday night in the southwest Houston area.

Travaee Unique Bradley, 28, has been charged with murder.

Houston police responded to an apartment complex at 12101 Fondren Road around 10:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside his residence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stopper at 713-222-TIPS.