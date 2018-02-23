Must See Video: Road rage erupts into all out brawl on Florida freeway 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STUART, Fla. — Investigators in the Sunshine State are trying to figure out what led to a moment of rage caught on camera.

In the video, a car drives slowly in front of a mini van. When the driver of the van tries to change lanes, the car cuts him off. As they stop at a busy intersection, two men hop out of their car, the driver of the van gets out, and then fists start flying.

"Bystanders were involved trying to break them up, and the potential of those bystanders also getting hurt during this is increased," Officer Jeff Kittredge said.

The three men took off after the incident, but the two in the car were later arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Investigators are still searching for the third person involved.

"Not only are you putting yourself in danger, but you're also putting other motorists in danger with aggressive driving," Kittredge said.

Other drivers say the video is a reminder nothing that happens on the road is ever worth risking your life for — or the life of someone else.

"I hope one day we can stop and think instead of act on impulse. You never know whose day you're ruining," resident Joseph Neuroth said.

