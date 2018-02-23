Suspected bank robber strikes again near Alief area, deputies say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged bank robber after the suspect targeted a second bank Wednesday afternoon near the Alief area, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office responded to the Comerica Bank at 8707 State Highway 6 after reports of a robbery at 2:25 p.m. Investigators said a man walked into the bank, threatened the teller and then stole money.

The suspect is also accused of robbing the Chase Bank at 12802 Memorial Drive on Feb. 6. The Houston Police Department is investigating the first robbery.

According to the deputies, the suspect is 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a slim to medium build.

“Let’s put this criminal behind bars!” Sheriff Troy E. Nehls said. “If you know this guy and want to make some money the honest way, call Crime Stoppers.”

The Crime Stoppers hotline can be reached at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

More Local Headlines

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.