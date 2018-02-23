× This Day in Black History: NAACP Co-Founder W. E. B. Du Bois was born

HOUSTON — William Edward Burghardt Du Bois was born on Feb. 23, 1868 in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

In 1885, Du Bois attended Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee and earned his bachelor’s degree. In 1892, Du Bois earned his master’s degree from Harvard University. In 1895, he became the first African American to earn a Ph.D. from Harvard University. A couple of years later, Du Bois became a history and economics professor at Clark Atlanta University.

In 1899, Du Bois published his first book The Philadelphia Negro – a sociological study of African Americans in Philadelphia. In 1903, he published a book about American Literature and 14 essays on race called The Souls of Black Folk. In 1909, Du Bois co-founded the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People along with others such as — Ida E. Wells, Mary White Ovington, Oswald Garrison Villard, William English Walling, Archibald Grimke, Henry Moskowitz and Lillian Wald— and was an editor for its magazine — The Crisis. Also, in the early 1900s, Du Bois helped organize several Pan- African conferences.

Unfortunately, on Aug. 27, 1963 Du Bois died at the age of 95 in Accra, Ghana.

Du Bois lived a full life that made an impact in black history! His determination for peace and unity is what made him black history!

A few of W. E. B. Du Bois honors and awards: