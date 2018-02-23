Visually challenged Houstonians get technologically tailored tour of HLSR Cook-Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It's that time of year again! The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Barbecue Cook-Off starts today!

But before the onslaught of 200,000 expected Cook Off fans rushes NRG, a group of visually challenged Texans received a technologically tailored tour just for them.

"I came up with the idea to use two-way radios that I’m wearing right here and using the headsets to audio describe everything that I see that's happening during the tour,” said Chelsea Nguyen.

Folks are also invited to touch some of the iconic rodeo cook off decorations. And they're invited not just to touch, but more importantly, taste, like bacon from the hog roasting at Texas Social Club. And something even more unique to the Cook-Off event- the smells!

“I love the smell of the wood burning, I love the smell of fresh homemade sausage, and brisket!" says Thomas Piper.

One of the men who helped craft the Americans with Disabilities Act, Lex Frieden, is a Houstonian, and a big fan of the Houston rodeo.

“This program is exceptional, I think rodeo here in Houston does more things to reach out to the community than any other rodeo. And this rodeo is perhaps the most accessible rodeo for people with disabilities in the world,” Frieden said.

And it has the best barbecue too! It's going to be a battle this weekend.

"Saturday at 7pm our awards announcements will be taking place. To see who the grand champion of the 45th annual Worlds Championship Bar-b-que contest will be. We'll be open at 9 a.m., until 11 p.m. We have live entertainment, on the garden stage, Roger Creager and Kevin Fowler are the headliner,” sayid Robert Becker, Chairman of World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.

Come get stuffed on some of this world-famous barbecue. No matter who wins, you can't lose.