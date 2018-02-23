WATCH: Houston activists, survivors unveil #FightForUs movement targeting local human trafficking

HOUSTON — Multiple Houston organizations and local survivors combating human trafficking held a press conference Friday afternoon to unveil the #FightForUs movement.

The campaign was created by the Houston Area Against Trafficking Initiative and The Houston 20 with support from Crime Stoppers of Houston. The groups will address key service areas; including recovery, emergency assessment and long-term care for youth and adult victims of sex trafficking.

Human trafficking survivors shared their testimonials.

Sex trafficking — a specific form of human trafficking — is an issue that hits close to home for many residents. Houston ranks among the top human trafficking hubs in the U.S., where more than 100,000 online escort advertisements are posted on a daily basis. In the U.S. the average age of youth trafficking victims is only 13.

The groups reminds us that trafficking recruiters, groomers and pimps can come from anywhere.