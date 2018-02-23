WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner gives 6-month update on city’s Harvey recovery efforts

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner went before the media Friday morning to update the public on the city’s recovery projects six months after many communities were destroyed and residents were impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Watch the livestream now on CW39.com.

In August 2017, the Hurricane devastated Houston with more than 50 inches of rain, damaged more than 300,000 homes and put a spotlight on the city’s need to revamp flooding ordinances.

Turner is joined by Houston Chief Recovery Officer Marvin Odum, other local leaders and the city’s nonprofit partners.

