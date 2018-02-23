White House on alert after vehicle strikes nearby security barrier, CNN reports

WASHINGTON D.C. — The White House is on high alert Friday morning after secret service agents confirmed a vehicle crashed into on of its security barriers, CNN confirmed.

A passenger vehicle hit a security barrier near the White House on Friday, according to the Secret Service, though it didn’t breach the secure complex that surrounds the executive mansion.

UPDATE: No shots were fired during the vehicle incident near the White House. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

UPDATE: No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident involving a vehicle hitting a barrier near the White House. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

BREAKING: An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

The Secret Service said the driver of the vehicle was female and was immediately apprehended by uniformed officers.

The incident occurred at 17th and E streets NW in Washington, on the west side of the White House complex. A number of emergency units can be seen parked now along the street.

President Donald Trump is at the White House, having just completed talks and a news conference with his Australian counterpart.

This is a developing story.