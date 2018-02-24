× HCSO: Man dead, woman injured in shooting in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was fatally shot and a woman was injured in a double shooting in a northwest Harris County residence Saturday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 16800 block of Coralbend Drive around 12:15 p.m. in response to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies heard a woman crying for help and kicked open the door. Deputies found a 35-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound and a 43-year-old woman injured.

According to deputies, both victims were shot once.

The woman was transported to Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses.