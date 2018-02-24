High tech leggings measure jeans size

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's an app for everything these days, but who would of thought that would include jeans? Ask any woman and she'd probably agree. Finding the perfect pair of jeans can be a challenge. “I hate shopping for jeans, they're too tight in the legs, too long, or they're too big in the waist - they never fit right,” said one woman.

Morgan Cormack dreads jean shopping, it's something she has always blamed on her height. "I would say it's the most frustrating thing for me. It's either they fit my waist and are too short -- or they're long and too tight up here or they're too loose,” said Cormack.

She tried out the new smart leggings from the company "Like A Glove" that have sensors that take a variety of measurements. The leggings connect through bluetooth to the app that it works with. In just a matter of seconds you get a list of a variety of jeans in different price points that are recommended for your body.

One after another, Cormack tried on the jean recommendations from the app. “It gives you lots of options, I think my list had 40-50 options,” said Cormack. She found that the app was extremely accurate, and each pair of jeans fit comfortably.

The leggings sell for around $68 which can be a bit much for leggings, even if they do come with an app. “I liked the experience, but I don't think it's worth $68. If it was half that, that would be cool,” said Cormack.

She suggested a simple fix, “I also think you can give it to other people if they want to use it and share the price. It would make more sense,” said Cormack.