HPD: 2 men crash into building during police chase in NE Houston; 1 suspect at large

HOUSTON – Two men pursued a police chase in northeast Houston Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. near N. Main Street when officers attempted to stop a driver for traffic violations. The driver refused to stop and led police on a short chase to Cosmos Street where the driver lost control and crashed into a building.

Two men jumped out the vehicle and ran away from the scene, police said. Officers caught and arrested the driver, but the passenger got away.