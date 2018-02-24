HPD: 20-year-old motorcyclist dies after slamming into vehicle in Spring

Posted 10:35 AM, February 24, 2018, by , Updated at 11:00AM, February 24, 2018

SPRING, Texas – A motorcyclist was fatally injured after slamming into a vehicle in Spring Friday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened around 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of FM 2920 and Nannette Lane when a 20-year-old drove a motorcycle  between two vehicles stopped at a red light.

The motorcyclist sped through the red light and slammed into the back end of a Mercedes SUV with a flatbed trailer, deputies said. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

According to deputies, the driver and passengers inside of the SUV were uninjured in the crash.

Related stories