HPD: Driver fatally runs over man lying in street in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A driver fatally ran over a man in a southwest Houston neighborhood Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Keegan Road and Longbrook Drive.

According to police, a man was lying in the middle of the road when a dark-colored Honda SRV ran over him. The driver of the Honda left the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It is unknown whether or not the driver realized they had run over someone.