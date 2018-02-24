Texas transgender wrestler competes in state tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reigning Texas High School State Wrestling Champion, Mack Beggs is back in Houston to defend his title this weekend. Beggs heads into the State Tournament undefeated at 32-0 this season.

The 18-year-old transgender male wrestles for Trinity High School in Euless. However, he completes in the girl's division because Texas public high schools require athletes to go by the sex on their birth certificate.

You may remember Beggs’s story, last year he was the focus of a huge controversy regarding him wrestling in the girls’ division. Parents complained because he was in the process of transitioning, and his use of steroid therapy treatments caused a big debate on the competitive fairness and trans rights.

Texas laws ban performance enhancing drugs for high school athletes, but there is an exception if it is taken for medical purposes. The efforts to stop him from competing passed in the Senate, but stalled in the Texas House, and they won't be revisiting the topic until after his high school wrestling career is done.

Beggs won his first match of the tournament in Houston Friday afternoon. He is set to compete again Saturday in hopes of winning another title and finishing another season undefeated.