Trail Riders roll into Memorial Park Friday afternoon, preparing for Saturday Houston Rodeo parade Downtown

Trail rides have become the Houston Rodeo's signature tradition. This year, more than 3,000 trail riders rolled into Memorial Park Friday afternoon, including the Southwestern Trail Riders of Houston.

The Southwestern Trail Riders of Houston are arguably one of the most spirited groups and the only ride led by two female trail bosses.

For most of these trail riders, it's a life-time commitment. And training starts young.

4-year-old Jade has been on a wagon every year since she was born. She's now learning to ride a horse and hopes to one day become the trail boss.

"I love getting to ride in the wagon with my mommy," Jade said.

The trail riders will spend the night at Memorial Park before the Downtown rodeo parade Saturday morning.