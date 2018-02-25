× 5 juveniles arrested after robbing Spring Subway, deputies say

SPRING, Texas – Five juveniles were arrested after robbing a Spring Subway restaurant Saturday morning, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Deputies responded to a call around 2:50 a.m. in reference to a hold up alarm at the Subway in the 21100 block of Kuykendahl Road.

Upon arrival, deputies learned five men came into the restaurant, robbed the employees at gunpoint and fled the scene.

A deputy was driving into a Stripes gas station parking lot in the 22000 block of Kuykendahl Road and found the suspects attempting to break into a vehicle, deputies said. When the suspects saw the deputy they fled the scene on foot.

Additional deputies arrived at the scene and caught all five suspects.

“All 5 of these suspect’s identity will be protected because they are juveniles. They were all arrested and booked into the Harris County Juvenile System. The quick response of my deputies was key in catching these violent suspects, job well done,” said Constable Mark Herman.

The weapon used for the robbery was recovered, deputies said. There were no reported injuries.