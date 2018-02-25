Democrats release rebuttal to the Nunes Memo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Democratic Party rebuttal to the Nunes memo is now out. The release comes following talks between the FBI and the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee who wrote the memo, California’s Adam Schiff.

The highly talked about memo is meant to undercut GOP claims of FBI surveillance abuses available to the public. What happened next was interesting. The President called in to Fox News Saturday night to attack Schiff and the intel memo he wrote calling it "a nothing." “He calls up reporters and then all of a sudden they have news, and you're not supposed to do that...it's probably illegal. You know he'll have a committee meeting and he'll leak all sorts of information you know he's just a bad guy,” said Trump.

Trump added that Nunes was "very, very brave" for releasing the GOP memo. Adam Schiff says, he's not surprised that the president doesn't like what he had to say. “Frankly, that the White House tried to bury this memo response as long as they could, but it's important for the public to see the facts that the FBI acted appropriately in seeking a warrant on Carter Page,” said Schiff.

And to add insult to injury, according to a new CNN poll, Trump's approval ratings are back down to 35%, the lowest they have been since December.