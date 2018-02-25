HISD and Houston Area Urban League team up to give away free clothing, furniture to families affected by Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) teamed up with HISD to host a free Pop-Up shop for families affected by the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. HAUL partnered with national charity Delivering Good and a variety of sponsors to help put on the event, alongside the school district.

Volunteers helped pass out new clothing, shoes and furniture items to those in need.

For more information, check out the video above. Also, click here to learn where and when future pop-up shops will take place.