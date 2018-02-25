× HPD: Driver involved in major rollover accident in Northline

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating a major rollover car accident in Northline Sunday morning.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. when the driver of a pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed on Irvington Boulevard.

The driver lost control of his vehicle, struck a tree, struck a metal light pole and metal fence near Sam Houston High School, police said. The driver rolled over several times and knocked down a large section of the fence.

The driver was transported to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition. HPD will determine if alcohol played a factor in this accident.