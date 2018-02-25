× HPD investigates fatal car accident in SE Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating the cause of a fatal accident in southeast Houston Saturday night.

The accident happened around 11:50 p.m. near the South Loop Eastbound and Fannin Street when a driver of a small vehicle lost control and spun into the base of an overhead traffic sign.

The Houston Fire Department had to use the Jaws of Life to get the driver out the wrecked car. Police say the driver was transported to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead.