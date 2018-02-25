× HPD: Security guard shoots suspect after shooting up NW Houston night club

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot after shooting up a northwest Houston night club Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at Club Live in the 5600 block of N. Shepherd Drive.

According to witnesses, two men got into an altercation in the club. One of the men went into his vehicle, came back inside the night club and tried to shoot the other man.

The nightclub’s security guard shot the suspect, police said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The security guard and club attendees were uninjured, police said.