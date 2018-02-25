Katy climbing gym hosts first USA Climbing Sport competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- As the Olympic games come to an end, one up and coming sport is just getting started.

Momentum Katy Indoor Climbing hosted the USA Climbing Sport and Speed Youth Climbing Competition for the first time on Saturday. The competition launched Momentum's effort to get a Houston-based climbing team started. USA climbing includes three disciplines: Sport climbing, speed climbing and bouldering. The competition in Katy included both sport and speed climbing. “It takes balance, it takes confidence, coordination, strength technical skills. It’s an amazing sport for young people to get involved with,” said Momentum General Manager Reese Williams.

This may be a newer sport, but it's certainly growing fast. According to the Climbing Business Journal, on average the growth of climbing has increased yearly by 10 percent. It also reported 2017 set the record for most climbing gyms opened in the United States. There are now 35 million climbers in 140 countries around the world and get this you can expect to watch people all over the world compete in this sport in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Seems like this sport is climbing its way to the top.