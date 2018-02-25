× This Day in Black History: Hiram Revels became the first African American to serve in the U.S. Senate

HOUSTON – Hiram Rhodes Revels was born on Sept. 27, 1827 in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

At the age of 18, Revels was ordained as a minister in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. In 1855, he studied religion at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois. Years later, Revels became a minister in a Methodist Episcopal Church in Baltimore, Maryland.

In 1869, Revels was elected to represent Adams County in the Mississippi State Senate. On Feb. 25, 1870, he became the first African American to be seated in the United States Senate. After serving a year as senator, Revels served as the first president of Alcorn State University —formally known as Alcorn Agricultural and Mechanical College. Revels also taught religion at Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

Unfortunately, on Jan. 16, 1901, Revels died of a stroke in Aberdeen, Mississippi.

Revels lived a life that was full of ministry and guidance. His guidance is why we know him as a part of black history!