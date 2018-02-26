HOUSTON -- Grego shares his thoughts on the hot topic, medical marijuana. Check out the video and join the conversation that's sweeping the nation.
Closing Comments: Natural Medicine
-
Hot new hotels to check into in 2018
-
Disney hotels take down ‘Do Not Disturb’ signs
-
Best hotel beds and where to buy them
-
‘Rusiano’ revolution: How Moscow does coffee
-
School shooter’s past includes buying guns, cutting, slurs and mental illness
-
-
‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ turns 50
-
Substitute teacher fired after video shows him body slamming a student
-
HPD: Man hit multiple times, friend escapes shooting in SE Houston parking lot
-
This Day in Black History: Former NBA, MLB Player Michael Jordan was born
-
This Day in Black History: Wilt Chamberlain becomes first NBA player to score 30,000 points
-
-
Transgender woman breastfeeds infant in first documented case
-
Who is Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz?
-
‘Butt Lady of Auburn’ picks up millionth cigarette butt