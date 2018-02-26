Dating site lures men into robbery trap in New York, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York police have arrested two men and are searching for two others after investigators discovered a robbery pattern where victims were lured through a dating website in the Bronx, our affiliate station Pix11 reports.

The incidents took place in December and January where male victims would communicate with a woman through a dating site and agree to meet her at 3428 Park Avenue in Morrisania.

In six incidents, the victims, ranging 19 to 27 years old, arrived at the meeting spot and were met by two or three men who threatened and robbed them of their belongings. The robbers got away with cell phones, wallets, cash and an electric scooter in one instance.

Police have arrested two men in the case and are searching for a third man wanted for questioning.

Nathaniel Baptiste, 23, faces multiple charges including robbery, menacing, false personation, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

George Livermoore, 32, is charged with robbery.

The third man wanted for questioning is described to be about 25-30 years old, 6 feet tall, with a slim build, a heavy beard and short, black curly hair. According to authorities, he used one of the stolen ATM cards to make unauthorized withdrawals from the bank, totaling about $1,100.

Police are also looking for a person of interest, identified a 16-year-old Janessia Roberts — who is wanted for questioning regarding the online dating accounts used to lure the victims to the robbery location.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637

(CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).