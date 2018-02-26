Employee senselessly shot during gas station robbery in Sunnyside, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for two possible suspects after a violent gas station robbery in Sunnyside that ended with an employee being shot multiple times. The department released surveillance footage Monday with a request the public help identify the two men involved.

Investigators said two men armed with handguns entered the Valero gas station at 4110 Airport Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 21.

One of the suspects approached an employee who was stocking items and told him to get on the ground. As the worker was getting down, police said the suspect shot the victim twice without cause or warning. The other suspect pointed his gun at the employee behind the counter and forced him to the ground and then removed the money from the cash registers, officers said.

Once the suspects had the money, they fled the store in an unknown direction.

The employees condition has not been released.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org