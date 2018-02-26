Federal Magistrate to soon decide if couple can post bond after being charged with kidnapping their grandson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - We can expect drama this Wednesday inside a Houston federal courtroom when a U.S. Magistrate decides whether to allow an international businessman and his wife to post bond. Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes are charged with conspiracy and international parental kidnapping. The child involved is their grandson, who remains in Brazil

"Five years is a long time for my son not to have his father in his life," said Dr. Christopher Brann.

Brann has had no contact with his son since 2013. His ex-wife, Marcelle, took the son, Nikko, to a family wedding in Brazil with plans to return to Houston, but she never did.

An assistant U.S. attorney is prosecuting this case, which has garnered national attention.

"The United States has an obligation to do its job and justice needs to be served," Brann said.

"You folks have only heard one side of this thing. These people are not guilty of kidnapping," said attorney Rusty Hardin. "Our position is we'll let the magistrate decide about the bond and we'll go from there."

"There's no doubt in my mind, if they were given bond, I would never see my son again," Brann said.

Another attorney for the couple, Jimmy Ardoin said, "Frankly, we don't know what she'll do, but we look forward to presenting our evidence as to why they're not a flight risk."

Nikko's mother faces the same charges as her parents, but she remains in Brazil with her son. If convicted, each faces up to five years in federal prison for the conspiracy charge and up to three years for kidnapping.

"If he were brought back as soon as possible, I would advocate my hardest to make all of this be in our rear view mirror," said Brann.

There's always more than one side to every story. The question is, which side favors the child?

