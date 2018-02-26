× HPD: Woman brutally assaulted, choked with trash bag at Memorial City Mall

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a possible suspect after a woman was brutally attacked at the Memorial City Mall over the weekend.

Investigators said a 31-year-old woman was walking to the restroom around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when she was confronted by an unknown man. The alleged assailant struck the victim in the head and then used a trash bag to chock the victim, causing her to lose consciousness. He also kicked the woman repeatedly, police said.

It’s possible the man left the mall and went southbound onto Gessner Road, where he caught a METRO bus.

The woman is expected to survive her injuries, according to the Houston Police Department.

Detectives are searching for a man between the ages of 25 to 35. He’s about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults division at 713-308-3600 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 713-222-TIPS (8477).