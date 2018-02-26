Making It Better: Local organization tackles literacy crisis among minority youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- In Houston, there is a literacy crisis among children in low-income areas, which often means minority students. These children often hear 30 MILLION fewer words than children in more affluent households.

The Making It Better literacy organization works to bring awareness to the literacy crisis in Houston and to serve as reading interventionists for families that often live below the poverty line.

Jacque Daughtry, the executive director of Making it Better, joined CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about this and how we can help make a difference.

