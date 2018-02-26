Monday Motivation: Rodeo eats got ya down? Buck off extra calories with fitness trainer Jennifer Winters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— It's Rodeo season and nothing makes a Texan's heart sing like a carnival turkey leg or that good 'ole BBQ from the cook off.

With our bellies full and our jeans two sizes smaller, it's time to get back into our weekly fitness regimen.

Fit4Lyfe personal trainer Jennifer Winters gives you some Monday Motivation to help you kick the weekend guilt -- and gut.

Do the following circuit routine to build muscle and increase cardio.

Stork Lifts -- 20 on each leg In and Out Squats -- 20 on each side Plank with leg extension -- 20 on each leg

For more health and fitness advice or to submit an application to work with Jennifer, go to https://www.facebook.com/houstonsuperwoman/